Food Stamp Recipients Can Now Use EBT Cards For Online Payment For Groceries

By 9 minutes ago
  • Duplass, Shutterstock.com

Shortly after COVID19 shut down much of Ohio, Governor DeWine announced food stamp recipients would be allowed to use the drive-up grocery shopping service provided by many stores. Now, there’s another option available to those who want it.

Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the program DeWine put in place allowed curbside pickup…..

“But you had to pay at the store or inside the store at curbside service so that’s the beauty of this option. It’s totally online shopping and you can pay for it online with your EBT card," Crow says.

But right now, only WalMart and Amazon have been approved for this program. And the card cannot be used to pay for extra charges such as convenience fees or delivery.

food stamps
curbside pickup
Bret Crow
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Not All Ohioans Can Get Prepared For Coronavirus

By Mar 2, 2020
A Columbus grocery store has some empty space in the paper products aisle. Some stores are reporting items selling out or shortages of some items, such as hand sanitizer.
Karen Kasler

As the coronavirus spreads, people are being urged to prepare by stocking up on food and supplies, checking to see if they can work from home if schools and workplaces are shut down, and staying home if they’re sick. But these aren’t options for many people in Ohio.

20,000 Ohioans Set To Lose SNAP Benefits Under Trump Administration Rule Change

By Jan 31, 2020
The All People's Fresh Market in Columbus, where low-income people can pick up produce and other items for free to save their SNAP benefits to use at grocery stores.
Karen Kasler

20,000 childless adults who are considered able-bodied and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 29 Ohio counties will soon be getting letters telling them their benefits are being cut off if they don’t find work quickly.

Senate Delays Vote To Require Photo ID On SNAP Cards

By Dec 18, 2019
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

The Senate had a last-minute change of heart on a bill, SB165, that would've created more hurdles for people to access resources through food stamps. The bill to require Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards to include a photo ID was tabled until the new year.

Trump Administration Wants To End Food Stamps For Some Ohioans

By Jul 23, 2019
Adam Melnyk, Shutterstock.com

The Trump administration wants to cut food stamp benefits for about three million Americans. 

Ohio To Readjust Food Stamp Distribution Again This Month And Next

By Feb 20, 2019
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
Dan Konik

Last month, Ohio issued food stamp benefits for February to low income Ohioans. The idea was to get needy families the assistance up front so they wouldn’t go hungry due to the federal government shutdown. But now, families are finding it hard to stretch those dollars into March. So the state is making another adjustment.