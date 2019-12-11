LaRose Refers 10 Cases Of Alleged Double Dipping In 2018 Election

By 8 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

The state attorney general and several county prosecutors will be reviewing cases of potential voter fraud where people are accused of casting a vote in a different state then casting another in Ohio during the 2018 election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says his office has found 18 incidents where a person voted in Ohio and another state during the 2018 general election. Of those 18 incidents, there are ten cases when the second vote was cast in Ohio. The alleged crime is in the second vote, so those ten cases have been referred to the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the prosecutor's office where the vote was cast.

"The reason is simple and obvious: each of us deserve an equal voice in our democracy and allowing one voter to cast multiple ballots diminishes the value of the legally cast ballot of each other voter," LaRose wrote in a letter to the attorney general.

LaRose emphasizes that cases of voter fraud and voter suppression are "exceedingly rare and certainly not systemic."

Jen Miller, League of Women Voters of Ohio executive director, says they support an investigation into any wrongdoing, adding that this proves that voter fraud is rare in the state.

"It's ten votes out of almost 5 million cast so very, very, very minute problem but part of preventing it from becoming a problem is by prosecuting malicious attempts to double vote," says Miller.

LaRose says these cases were discovered through an elections data tool, Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which tracks potential fraud around the country through the collaboration of other states.

Tags: 
voter fraud
Frank LaRose
Elections

Related Content

Ohio's Secretary Of State Says 354 Non-Citizens Have Voted Or Registered To Vote

By Dec 4, 2019
Dan Konik

Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could potentially face charges. 

Secretary Of State Speaks Out On Shutdown Of Trump's Voter Fraud Panel

By Jan 4, 2018
Daniel Konik

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding the commission he created to investigate what he claimed was millions of fraudulent votes in the 2016 election. But Ohio’s chief elections officer wasn’t a fan of the Election Integrity Commission to begin with.

Secretary of State's Office Staves Off Attempted Hack On Election Day

By Nov 27, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine signs SB52, creating the Ohio Cyber Reserve (
Andy Chow

Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s spokesperson says there was what they call an "unsophisticated and unsuccessful" attempt to insert code to the office's website on election day earlier this month.