Lawmakers Share New Year's Resolutions For 2020

By 1 minute ago
  • House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    Andy Chow

Ohio lawmakers are taking the rest of the year off before coming back to the Statehouse in 2020. Some of the top leaders in the House and Senate say they have some New Year's resolutions when they return.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says criminal drug sentencing reform is one of the most important pieces of legislation they'll work on next year. But he also says the state could do a better job at deregulating the process of getting licenses for certain occupations.

"Too much red tape, too much regulation and isn't as market friendly and as people friendly as it could be and I think it's important that over the next 12 months we put people over paperwork," says Obhof.

He notes there are bills in the Senate and House that would recognize occupational licenses from other states.

More than 400 bills currently sit in the House for 2020 and more than 200 are in the Senate.

House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) says her broad approach to the new year is to make sure their caucus is more aware of the impact their agenda has on the people of Ohio.

House Democrats held town halls around the state to gather more input from constituents. Sykes says a major message they received from voters was a discontent with state government, with the perception that state legislators are there to push their own agenda.

"If you're a legislator who do you actually work for? And so we heard very specific ideas, we've heard global ideas but I think there's some trust building that needs to happen between elected representatives in state government and the people that we serve.," Sykes says.

Sykes said one specific issue is an increase gun regulations, which she says many Ohioans want, but Republican leaders for the most part have not supported.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) ended the final House session of 2019 touting the amount of bipartisan bills they passed out of their chamber. He says they plan to continue looking at pieces of legislation that have support from lawmakers across the aisle.

Tags: 
Emilia Sykes
Larry Obhof
occupational licensing
guns

Related Content

Democrats Say Lawmakers Are Spending Too Much Time Focusing On The Wrong Things

By Nov 20, 2019
Ohio House Democrats
Jo Ingles

Leaders of the Republican dominated Ohio Legislature have expressed frustration in recent weeks that more of the bills they consider “priorities” have not been passed by lawmakers. But Democrats in the House say they think lawmakers are spending too much time debating the wrong issues. 

Lawmakers Take Aim At DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" Gun Violence Package

By Oct 11, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews.

Lawmakers Say Occupational License Reciprocity Removes Barriers To Employment

By Nov 19, 2019
Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) talks about occupational license reciprocity in the Ohio Statehouse
Andy Chow

Republican lawmakers in the Ohio House and Senate are pushing for a bill that would recognize occupational licenses granted in other states.