Lawsuit Filed Over Signature Matching Process For Elections

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Ohio’s Secretary of State over the way county elections boards handle signatures on ballots and applications for them.

ACLU of Ohio Legal Director Freda Levenson said the organization is suing over two things.

“Number one – that there be more time to cure absentee ballots and number two – that there be better notice to cure absentee ballot applications," Levenson said.

Levenson explained county boards should call or email the voter right away to fix the problem. She said often times, valid signatures might look different because the voter is in a different situation when signing or the voter’s penmanship has eroded over time.

A statement from a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Frank LaRose says this is a solution in search of a problem. The statement says it would obliterate safeguards on secure, no-fault absentee voting and would open the floodgates for potential voter fraud.