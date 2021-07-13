Leader Of Ohio Districts Opposing Vouchers Expects Lawsuit To Be Filed Soon

By 50 seconds ago
  • Karen Kasler

The new two-year Ohio budget includes a plan for the state to directly fund charter schools, and gives more money for taxpayer-paid vouchers for kids to go to non-public schools. With the budget in place, voucher opponents say they’re preparing to file a lawsuit that’s been months in the making.

The lawsuit from the group calling itself Vouchers Hurt Ohio will claim the state is illegally pouring money into school choice rather than funding the fair and efficient system of common schools as required by the Ohio Constitution.

Bill Phillis sued the state over school funding in 1997 and won. He’s now leading this suit, saying lawmakers have also expanded eligibility for vouchers and are considering a bill for universal vouchers for all students.

“This state has invested more than $20 billion in vouchers, charter schools and direct funding of private schools," Phillis said. "Now, that's unconscionable when all this time we've had an unconstitutional school funding system.”

Phillis said the new budget is of particular concern to the group, since lawmakers upped the dollar amounts for vouchers in it.

"They increased the value of high school vouchers from $6,000 to $7,500, which is a 25% increase. I've been involved in school funding issues for a few years and in fact, a few decades. And I've never seen a 25% increase go to the public system," Phillis said. "Then on the K-12 level, the value of the voucher is increased from $4,500 to $5,500, about a 22% increase."

77 public school districts have joined the Vouchers Hurt Ohio group, but Phillis expects more before the suit is filed.

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that the Cleveland Scholarship program is constitutional and a matter of "true private choice" if it and other voucher programs are run based on financial need and residence within a school district and without favoring religious schools over secular ones.

And voucher supporters in Ohio have said since they're taxpayers, they're entitled to get that money because they're not sending their kids to traditional public schools.

Tags: 
vouchers
school choice
FY 22-23 budget
Bill Phillis

Related Content

Leader Says School Funding Was "Tipping Point" For Many Democrats With Budget

By Jul 9, 2021
House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) speaks on the House floor on June 28 in a tribute to departing Rep. Erica Crawley a few hours before the vote on the budget.
screenshot/Ohio Channel

The new two-year state budget includes a 3% income tax cut, a new school funding plan and hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband, foster care, foodbanks and grants for businesses hurt by the pandemic. While the Republican-backed budget also included things that Democrats didn’t like, many of them voted for it.

Ohio Republicans Propose Universal K-12 Voucher Program

By May 6, 2021
Karen Kasler

All Ohio students could be eligible for vouchers to go to any private school in the state under a bill being proposed by House Republicans.

Ohio School Voucher Program In National Spotlight During RNC

By Aug 27, 2020
Tera Myers
RNC

Night three of the Republican National Convention focused on President Donald Trump's stance on several issues including law enforcement, abortion, and veterans for the theme "Land of Heroes." The lineup of speakers included Tera Myers, a school choice advocate from Ohio whose son benefited from a voucher program.

U.S. Education Secretary Visits Columbus Area For Event But Local Leaders Say They Were Not Invited

By Jul 23, 2020
Rep. Allison Russo (D-Columbus)
Ohio House

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren’t even aware of it until after the fact.