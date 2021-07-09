Leader Says School Funding Was "Tipping Point" For Many Democrats With Budget

By 32 minutes ago
  • House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) speaks on the House floor on June 28 in a tribute to departing Rep. Erica Crawley a few hours before the vote on the budget.
    screenshot/Ohio Channel

The new two-year state budget includes a 3% income tax cut, a new school funding plan and hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband, foster care, foodbanks and grants for businesses hurt by the pandemic. While the Republican-backed budget also included things that Democrats didn’t like, many of them voted for it.

All but one Senate Democrat and two thirds of House Democrats voted for the budget, though they opposed the tax changes and some policy items.

But in an interview for "The State of Ohio", House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said they supported the new school funding formula.

“The Fair School Funding Plan was the tipping point for so many members of our caucus, which is completely understandable considering for the past 25 years, we’ve been trying to find our way there,” Sykes said.

But she and 13 other Democrats felt strongly about voting against the plan: “We just had to make sure that folks knew that this was not our budget.”

Sykes called on Gov. Mike DeWine to veto the tax cut, the medical conscience clause and oil and gas drilling in state parks – which he didn’t.

But he did veto Democrat-opposed language allowing the House Speaker and Senate President to intervene in disputes over new district maps that will be drawn this year.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
Emilia Sykes
school funding overhaul
medical conscience clause
income tax cut

