DeWine Signs Ohio's New Two-Year Budget With 14 Vetoes

By 35 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

Nearly two hours past the midnight deadline, Gov. Mike DeWine put out a statement saying he signed the two-year, $75 billion state budget – while striking out 14 items. Most of the vetoes were technical and specific, but others were more notable.

(Read DeWine's full veto statement here.) 

DeWine struck the provision vacating the COVID-19 violations of bars and refunding them their fines paid, saying “Ohio law should not reward businesses and individuals that violated orders and rules adopted to protect Ohioans from the spread of COVID-19 by excusing their actions.”

DeWine also struck the proposal to allow the House Speaker and Senate President to hire private attorneys in lawsuits over new Congressional and Statehouse district maps, saying lawmakers intervening in lawsuits is virtually unheard of, and that the governor and the attorney general have that duty.

Perhaps the veto with the widest-ranging impact would be on the re-do of the procurement process for Medicaid managed care organizations, which advocates said would have caused big delays, and could have put kids in the new OhioRISE program for children with complex and costly behavioral and mental health issues in danger. DeWine agreed, writing that it “puts at risk the overhaul carefully designed to improve the lives of the most vulnerable Ohioans.”

But most vetoes were highly specific, such as one on putting certain Medicaid rates in statute and creating a second venue in court of claims to hear violations of open meetings laws.

The main elements – a 3% income tax cut and a new school funding plan – stay.

And non-monetary provisions Democrats and other advocates had asked him to veto, such as a medical "conscience clause", limits on hospitals where  certain abortion providers can work and a ban on public-private partnerships on voter registration and education – will stand.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman tweeted out that they had met in their joint hometown of Lima to sign the budget together.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
Gov. Mike DeWine
vetoes

Related Content

Voting Rights Group Urge DeWine To Veto Some Parts Of New State Budget

By 16 hours ago
Jo Ingles

Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. 

Think Tank Says Budget's Income Tax Cut Won't Help Most Ohioans

By 12 hours ago
The empty Ohio Senate chamber
Dan Konik

The 3% across the board income tax cut in the state budget, along with other tax changes, won’t do much for people making less than $110,000 a year, according to an analysis by a liberal leaning think tank.

Leader Of Foodbanks Says She Is Happy With Last Minute Changes To State Budget

By 15 hours ago
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Ohio Assn. of Foodbanks
Statehouse News Bureau

Leaders of Ohio’s food banks are thankful because controversial changes that made it harder for Ohioans to get food assistance were removed from the state budget. 

Ohio School Groups, Education Advocates Pleased But Cautious About Budget

By Jun 29, 2021
Students at Worthington Kilbourne High School came back to class in March, with COVID protocols in place.
Dan Konik

Groups representing Ohio school districts, teachers and education officials are pleased the final state budget includes what’s been called the Fair School Funding plan, an overhaul of the formula by which Ohio calculates state aid to schools.

Republican-Backed Ohio Budget Passes With A Lot Of Democratic Support

By Jun 29, 2021
The budget conference committee unveiled the spending document on Monday afternoon - complete with a few trays of baked goods. The six-member committee and their aides and staff went through the changes after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
Karen Kasler

The two-year $75 billion state budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature before the fiscal year expires tomorrow. The budget process was led by Republicans, from DeWine’s initial proposal through the House and Senate, which are dominated by the GOP. But a lot of Democrats ended up supporting the final product.