Voting Rights Group Urge DeWine To Veto Some Parts Of New State Budget

By 2 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. 

The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio,  All Voting is Local of Ohio, the Ohio Voter Rights Coalition and the League of Women Voters of Ohio want DeWine to veto some provisions they say are important for Ohio's voters and elections.  For starters, the LWV's Jen Miller says DeWine should veto the amendment that limits public-private partnerships between boards of elections.  

“An amendment that would not allow outside funding could mean for example, if the Columbus Foundation wanted to support our local elections by making the local early vote center more ADA accessible, the boards of elections wouldn’t be able to take those monies," Miller says.

Miller says the group also wants DeWine to veto what she calls “legislative overreach” that would allow House and Senate leaders to hire private attorneys in lawsuits over new Congressional and Statehouse district maps. She says both measures need more debate. 

Related Content

You Cannot Have A Do-Over On Your Vote In Ohio

By Oct 27, 2020
Jo Ingles

President Trump has taken to Twitter, advocating that people who previously voted for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden change their vote. But you cannot do that in Ohio.

Voter Protection Groups Talk About Problems In Tuesday's Election

By Nov 4, 2020
Voter protection worker monitors polling place
Jo Ingles

There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some problems in this election, including misinformation, voter intimidation and more. 

What's Next In The Fight Over Ballot Drop Boxes?

By Feb 17, 2021
Ballot drop box in Franklin County
Jo Ingles

Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting them for the May primary. 

Voting Groups React To GOP Proposal On Boxes, Early Voting In Ohio

By Apr 23, 2021
Voters drove up to workers helping them deposit absentee ballots as others waited in line at Franklin County's early voting center on October 24, 2020
Karen Kasler

Groups that represent elections officials and voters are cautiously approaching a Republican-backed bill to make changes in Ohio’s laws on early voting, voter ID and other issues – just a few months after a historic election in which the GOP won the state but their candidate lost the White House. 

Ohio Loses One Of 16 Congressional Seats In New Census Count

By Apr 26, 2021
Ohio is one of seven states losing a Congressional seat, along with California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
US Census Bureau

Ohio will lose a seat in the US House of Representatives starting with next year's election, bringing its total to 15 – its smallest Congressional delegation since 1833. And it’s unclear who among the 12 Republicans and four Democrats stands to lose their district when the lines are redrawn for next year’s election.

Coalition Of Ohio's Eight Largest Schools Wants State Lawmakers To Make Changes In Budget

By Jun 21, 2021
Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Jo Ingles

Leaders of Ohio’s eight largest school districts are urging lawmakers working on reconciling the difference between House and Senate passed budgets to remember how the outcome will affect many students. 

Budget Bill Contains Changes to Abortion Access And Sex Education In Ohio

By Jun 9, 2021
Legal abortion advocates unfurl banner after 2019 abortion law is passed in Ohio House
Jo Ingles

In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as well.

Groups Representing Low-Income, Working Ohioans Call For The "People's Budget"

By Apr 8, 2021
Wendy Patton, Policy Matters Ohio
Ohio Public Television, 'The State of Ohio"

As Ohio lawmakers debate Ohio’s new two-year budget, groups representing low-income and working Ohioans are calling for what they call the “People’s budget.” 

Ohio Governor Lays Out His Proposed Two-Year Budget

By & Feb 1, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.

DeWine Orders $390 Million Ohio Budget Cut, But Adds Money For Education

By Jan 22, 2021
Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

Blaming the pandemic for negatively impacting state revenue, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered budget cuts, but also restored some of the money that was cut from K-12 and higher ed last year. 