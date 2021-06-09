Budget Bill Contains Changes to Abortion Access And Sex Education In Ohio

By 17 minutes ago
  • Legal abortion advocates unfurl banner after 2019 abortion law is passed in Ohio House
    Legal abortion advocates unfurl banner after 2019 abortion law is passed in Ohio House
    Jo Ingles

In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as well.

The Executive Director of NARAL Pro Choice Ohio has a harsh description for state lawmakers behind a recent addition to the state budget. 

"Let me start by saying, they are snakes," Copeland says.

Copeland says Republican lawmakers have attached language to make it harder for doctors who work with abortion clinics that require variances from the Ohio Department of Health.  Variances are often needed for transfer agreements between clinics and local hospitals for example. This legislation would prevent doctors who work with those clinics that receive variances from practicing medicine in hospitals that get state dollars. Copeland says lawmakers could debate the issue as a stand alone bill where Ohioans could testify for or against it but are trying to get around that.

"They do not want to have an honest debate or conversation with the public. What they are hellbent on doing is preventing Ohioans from accessing abortion care by any means necessary," Copeland says.

There is money allocated for clinics that steer pregnant women away from the option of abortion. And there is also money included in the budget to pay for abstinence only sex education. There are also changes in the way parents are notified about sex education in their children's schools. Ohio currently does not have a statewide standard curriculum for sex education in the state's K-12 schools but Ohio law mandates abstinence be taught as the preferred education policy.

Tags: 
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Kellie Copeland
budget
Abortion
sex education
transfer agreements

Related Content

Groups Representing Low-Income, Working Ohioans Call For The "People's Budget"

By Apr 8, 2021
Wendy Patton, Policy Matters Ohio
Ohio Public Television, 'The State of Ohio"

As Ohio lawmakers debate Ohio’s new two-year budget, groups representing low-income and working Ohioans are calling for what they call the “People’s budget.” 

Ohio Governor Lays Out His Proposed Two-Year Budget

By & Feb 1, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.

DeWine Orders $390 Million Ohio Budget Cut, But Adds Money For Education

By Jan 22, 2021
Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

Blaming the pandemic for negatively impacting state revenue, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered budget cuts, but also restored some of the money that was cut from K-12 and higher ed last year. 

Democrats Say Lawmakers Should Skip Summer Break To Address Some Key Issues

By Jun 24, 2020
Democrats talk about issues on Zoom
Jo Ingles

Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. 

Democrats Question Time Spent On Abortion Bills Instead Of Budget

By Jul 5, 2019
Protestors unfurl sign as House approves "Heartbeat Bill"
Jo Ingles

Ohio is operating on a budget extension since lawmakers failed to pass a new two-year state budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30 deadline. Some Democrats are whether time that was spent on a controversial abortion law recently put on hold by a federal court could have been used better hammering out details of the state budget.