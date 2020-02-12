List Of Qualifying Conditions For Medical Marijuana Program Could Grow By Three

  • Statehouse News Bureau

Two of the medical conditions rejected for inclusion in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program last year are getting another chance this year.  

An Ohio State Medical Board committee will, once again, consider anxiety and autism spectrum disorder as conditions for which marijuana could be recommended to patients. The committee will consider new information provided on those and also Cachexia, a wasting disease that causes patients to lose weight. Board spokeswoman Tessie Pollack says it’s now up to experts to weigh in.

“We will gather input from those experts. We are also going to gather public comment on these conditions being considered and then, moving forward, we will reconvene and discuss the information that was gathered," Pollack said.

The panel rejected three other conditions that were turned down last year, saying they didn't feel there was enough new evidence on those to warrant reconsideration. In all, a list of 27 conditions were submitted for consideration including one for “being a Bengals or Browns fan.” 

