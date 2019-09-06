More Questions About Voter Removal As Process Is Underway

By 1 minute ago
  • Dan Konik

Ohio’s Secretary of State is in the process of removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. Many of those are voters who have died, moved out of state or have been inactive for years. But advocates for voters insist there are thousands who should not be removed. And they point to the latest list of more than 20,000 Franklin County voters who are being flagged for confirmation as an example of people who could be removed without cause.

 

The Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Jen Miller, says her own name is on a list of voters in Franklin County that was flagged to go through the process of being confirmed as a registered voter, the first step in the voter removal process. And she says there’s no reason for it.

“It does not make sense. I’ve voted in every election. I have not moved. And so this raises additional concerns that our decentralized process could be creating big mistakes in the voter rolls," Miller says.

 

Miller’s not on the list of voters being removed now but says being on the list for confirmation for future removal proves different boards of elections are handlng the process differently. That being said, Miller says the Secretary of State’s instructions to local boards is strong and a step in the right direction, if they follow them. The Secretary of State’s office hasn’t yet commented.

 

Tags: 
voter removal
Jen Miller
League of Women Voters of Ohio
Secretary of State
voters

Related Content

Boards Of Elections Start Removing Thousands Of Voter Registrations

By 7 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says state law requires voter roll maintenance, but voting rights groups say they’re still worried eligible voters will be "purged" by mistake.

Federal Court Rules Voter Removal Process Can Go Forward As Planned

By Sep 3, 2019
Voters outside Franklin County Voting Center
Jo Ingles

A federal court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can remove more than 200,000 voters from the rolls Friday as planned. The Ohio Democratic Party had ask the court to block it, saying thousands of voters could be improperly removed. 