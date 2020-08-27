More Trouble For Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

  Larry Householder talks to reporters in 2019
    Larry Householder talks to reporters in 2019
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Secretary of State is accusing fellow Republican and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of 162 violations of campaign finance laws, related to the felony criminal charges for bribery and racketeering he’s facing in federal court. Those violations have been turned over to the Ohio Elections Commission. 

Ohio Secetary of State Frank LaRose says he’s connected the dots, building on the work done by the FBI in its criminal complaint naming Householder and four others, including the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party.

The allegations in this filing relate to not only the nuclear bailout law the five pushed for, but also the effort to stop the attempt to put the law on the ballot last year. LaRose says Householder and his group established shell companies to conceal contributions, converted funds for personal use, and that threats and intimidation were used to keep people from signing petitions.  

The filing also names several entities that were charged in the federal case, including Generation Now and "Company A", widely believed to be FirstEnergy.

Bill Would Require Ohio Lawmakers Who Are Convicted Of A Crime While In Office To Make Restitution

By Aug 18, 2020
Larry Householder leaving federal court after arraignment
Andy Chow

While Ohio House members removed former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder from his leadership post amid a public corruption investigation into his activities, he remains an active member of the general assembly. Now, some of his colleagues are now pushing a bill that could make him pay restitution for his salary if he’s convicted of the bribery and racketeering charges levied against him.

Health Officials Debunk COVID-19 Case Counting Conspiracy

By Jul 20, 2020
Andy Chow

State officials are pushing back against the false claim that COVID-19 cases are being counted more than once, saying the conspiracy theory derives from people misreading the reporting data.

Cupp Elected Third Ohio House Speaker In Two Years

By Jul 30, 2020
Newly-elected Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) looks at the House as he receives a standing ovation after his first address as Speaker.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio House has its third speaker in two years, as lawmakers ousted Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as speaker for his role in an alleged bribery scheme related to last year’s nuclear bailout law.

In Historic Vote, Householder Removed As Ohio House Speaker

By Jul 30, 2020
The Ohio House prepares to vote to oust Larry Householder as speaker.
Dan Konik

Larry Householder has been removed as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives by a unanimous vote, after his arrest last week on a federal racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout law he pushed last year. 

AG Says House Needs Law To Remove Speaker, Not Just Majority Vote

By Jul 29, 2020
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is congratulated after his election as Speaker of the Ohio House in January 2019.
Andy Chow

With a vote set to remove House Speaker Larry Householder tomorrow morning and just two candidates in the race to replace him, there’s apparently a disagreement among Republicans on how that can happen.