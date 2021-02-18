New Ban On Death Penalty In Ohio Is Most Bipartisan Ever Proposed

By 24 minutes ago
  • The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, where executions are performed.
    The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, where executions are performed.
    Dan Konik

For the sixth time in a decade, a Democratic state lawmaker has proposed a bill to end the death penalty in Ohio. But this time the measure has significant Republican support.

Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) has been working on a death penalty moratorium since 2011. She's introduced similar bills in 2013, and again in 2015, with Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miami Township). She was alone in proposing the ban in 2017, and was joined by Republican co-sponsor Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) for her first Senate bill try in 2019.

But things are different this time, Antonio said: “For the first time, we announce today a bipartisan team of legislators to abolish the death penalty in the state of Ohio."

Antonio was joined on the conference call announcing the legislation by several Democrats and Republicans who seem unlikely to agree on anything beyond this issue. Reps. Adam Miller (D-Columbus) and Jean Schmidt (R-Miami Township) even joined the call together from Miller's office.

Antani was among them, noting that he joint sponsored that similar ban with Antonio in 2015.

“I said we should only try again once we’ve made more progress. That time is now," Antani said.

The Ohio chapter of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty launched last year – the head of that group, Hannah Kubbins, now leads the non-partisan Ohioans to Stop Executions.

Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t allowed any executions since he took office in 2019, saying at first that he wouldn't allow executions that could be considered "cruel and unusual" and then that the state has been unable to find the drugs needed to carry out the only legal form of the death penalty in Ohio. So he's said lawmakers need to address that lethal injection is impossible from a practical perspective.

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Executions
Nickie Antonio
Niraj Antani

Related Content

Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Pleased DeWine Says Lethal Injection Appears "Impossible"

By Dec 9, 2020
The "death bed", used for lethal injections, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Ron Corby

Anti-death penalty advocates are reacting to comments from Gov. Mike DeWine, who said in an Associated Press interview that lethal injection “appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view”.

Former Ohio Governor Says He Regrets Not Working For Abolishment Of The Death Penalty

By Mar 4, 2020
Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland
Jo Ingles

Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty while he was in office. 

Anti-Death Penalty Activists Say Conservatives Are Joining Their Cause

By Jan 20, 2020
Ron Corby

Anti-death penalty activists say they’re seeing movement on their cause from a group that’s long been viewed as supportive of capital punishment – conservative Republicans.

Death Penalty Opponents Appeal To Governor To Stop Upcoming Executions

By Jul 19, 2017
Jo Ingles

After a three-year break, Ohio is set to execute a death row inmate later this month. Ronald Phillips was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993. He’s scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 26th now that courts have given the state’s execution method a green light. Now, death penalty opponents are making a last minute appeal to Gov. John Kasich to spare Phillips and others.