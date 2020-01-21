New Ohio Bail Reform Plan Excludes Key Recommendation

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
    Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
    Karen Kasler and Dan Konik

Ohio's highest court has rejected a recommendation to allow judges throughout the state use “risk-assessment tools” to determine the amount of bail they require from defendants. 

Ohio’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor says too many people are stuck in jail because they cannot afford bail. She says that shouldn't be happening.

“People are of the belief, the public is, that you set a high bail to keep somebody in jail. That’s not what bail is intended to be," O'Connor says.

One key idea that was considered but ultimately rejected was providing "risk-assessment tools" to local courts.  The idea was to give judges a list of factors that could help them determine how much bail to require of an offender and the conditions of their release.

“It is not a mandate and it is not a directive that the judges even have to take into consideration," O'Connor says. 

But the panel did recommend that courts look at other alternatives besides cash bail, such as electronic monitoring. The panel also recommend courts determine pretrial supervision based on whether a defendant is a flight risk or is dangerous, and not their ability to pay.

Tags: 
Maureen O'Connor
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
bail reform
risk assessment tools

Related Content

Chief Justice Sounds Off On Bail Reform, Gun Background Checks Info In Annual Speech

By Sep 12, 2019
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor delivered her State of the Judiciary at the Hilton at Easton.
Liesl Bonneau

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with apps, texting and technology.

Crime Survivors Want Lawmakers To Hear Their Voices When Making Justice System Changes

By Mar 20, 2019
Crime survivors gather in the Statehouse Rotunda after telling their stories to state lawmakers. An exhibit featuring crime survivors' stories is set up in the space.
Karen Kasler

Hundreds of crime survivors came to the Statehouse to tell their stories to lawmakers, who are considering changes to bail, sentencing laws and other elements of the criminal justice system.

Task Force Looking Into Using Risk Assessments In Bail Process

By Feb 27, 2019
designer491/Shutterstock

The Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is gathering a team of experts to examine the state’s bail system, determining whether or not the system is unfair for people who are arrested but held on expensive bail before they can argue their case. 

Chief Justice Of Ohio Supreme Court Says There's A Problem With Bail

By Feb 20, 2019
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
Jo Ingles

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is calling out a problem in the bail system, saying it’s a real problem when some low-income Ohioans charged with crimes have to pay bail to be released from lockups. 

Bail Reform Presents Possible Economic Benefit

By May 2, 2018
Shutterstock

Communities could stand to save tens of millions of dollars if the state moves to reform its bail system. A new report says, aside from issues of fairness and public safety, changing Ohio’s bail system means a huge cut to jail costs. 