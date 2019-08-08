New Study Shows Changes In Ohio's Tax Policy Benefits The Wealthiest Even More Than Before

By 17 seconds ago
  • Jo Ingles

Statehouse Republicans have championed recent tax changes, including the elimination of income taxes for those making less than $21,750 a year. But a new report by a liberal leaning think tank shows tax changes recently made by Ohio lawmakers will make the rich richer and will require lower middle class or poor Ohioans to possibly pay more. 

The Research Director for Policy Matters, Zach Schiller, says the latest statewide tax reforms are continuing to shift tax burden from the wealthiest to the poorest Ohioans.

“People in the top one percent making more than $496,000 see an average tax cut whereas people, middle income people and low-income people, see not much change at all or a small increase," Schiller says.

Schiller says the report took into effect increases in the gas tax, application of internet taxes and the changes in what’s known as the LLC loophole, a mechanism small businesses often use.

Tags: 
tax
federal tax reform
Taxes
state taxes
Policy Matters
zach schiller

Related Content

Ohio Senators Outline Changes They Want To Federal Tax Reform

By Feb 15, 2019
Left to Right - Republican Sen. Rob Portman, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown
Statehouse News Bureau

The 2017 Republican tax law changes are in full effect this year, and the average federal tax refund is down nearly 9 percent from a year ago. The law lowers federal withholding paychecks and increases the standard deduction for individuals, but it also takes away some deductions. And if taxpayers haven’t adjusted their withholding, they might find themselves with smaller refunds or even owing money this year. What do Ohio's senators think about this?  

Panel Finds Tax Expenditures Could Stand In Way Of Flat Tax Change

By Oct 4, 2017
Dan Konik

A panel of lawmakers was asked to look into how the state could transition to a flat tax rate. But they found that the state needs to address a $7 billion question mark first.

Ohio Has A New Two Year State Budget. Here's What Is In It

By Jul 17, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Finally, Ohio has a new two-year operating budget. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law this morning.

Jobs, Taxes And The Economy: Where The Major Party Candidates For Governor Stand

By Oct 30, 2018
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark Ohio’s economy, which has come back from the Great Recession but has been lagging the nation in job and wage growth. In a continuing series the Statehouse News Bureau breaks down how the two major party candidates for governor stack up when it comes to key issues.

Ohioans Flock To Prepay Taxes Before End Of Year

By Dec 28, 2017
Jo Ingles

Tax departments throughout the state are fielding questions from taxpayers about the pre-payment of local tax bills. Some are considering paying taxes by the end of 2017 so they can still deduct them from their taxes under new tax rules going into effect. 