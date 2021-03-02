Ohio Is Changing The Way It Handles COVID-19 Death Data

By 24 minutes ago
  • Stephanie McCloud, director Ohio Department of Health
    Stephanie McCloud, director Ohio Department of Health
    Jo Ingles

The Ohio Department of Health is making major changes to the system it uses for recording COVID-19 deaths. This comes weeks after it was discovered that more than 4000 deaths were not recorded. 

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud says the agency has been manually counting COVID deaths through a reconciliation process so they could get those numbers out to the public faster.  But she says that process was fraught with human error. So, starting today, she says the agency will rely on death certificates after they have been reviewed and coded by the CDC. 

“It’s very reliable. It will be automated. It will have quality assurance checks on that automated process but it will be somewhat delayed," McCloud says.

Credit Ohio Dept of Health

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer for ODH, used a diagram to explain the current reconciliation process, which involved the agency's employees taking steps to speed up the reporting of the death numbers. 

McCloud says as a result of the new process, the death total will temporarily go down while the agency waits for death certificates to backfill the numbers. She says she doesn’t know how much the system changes will cost and cautions not all of them can be made now in the midst of the pandemic. 

Tags: 
Stephanie McCloud
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff
death data
COVID-19 deaths

Related Content

Thousands Of COVID-19 Deaths Not Reflected On Ohio's Public Data Dashboard

By Feb 11, 2021
Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud
Jo Ingles

There was a huge jump in COVID deaths on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, and more big bumps are coming in the next few days. 

Changes Being Made At Ohio Department Of Health Following News Of Inaccurate COVID Death Numbers

By Feb 12, 2021
S_famphoto, Shutterstock.com

Personnel changes are happening at the Ohio Department of Health following the news late Wednesday that 4000 COVID deaths were not included in the agency’s count on its public dashboard. 

DeWine Names Stephanie McCloud As New State Health Director

By Nov 5, 2020

After announcing a new record in COVID-19 cases and calling this the most dangerous stage of the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) named a new leadership team at the Ohio Department of Health, including Stephanie McCloud as the new director.