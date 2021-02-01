Ohio Governor Lays Out His Proposed Two-Year Budget

  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.

DeWine says his plan would use $1 billion of federal and state funds to create the “Investing in Ohio” initiative. It’s one-time money that DeWine says will do four things.

“We will be supporting Ohio’s small businesses, strengthening Ohio’s communities, growing Ohio’s skilled workforce and telling Ohio’s story," DeWine says.

DeWine says the "Investing in Ohio" iniative includes:

  • Investing $200 million in grants for bars and restaurants;
  • Investing $150 million in grants for Small Business Relief Grant applicants, who previously applied and are qualified;
  • Investing $50 million in grants for lodging industry businesses;
  • Investing $40 million in grants for indoor entertainment venues; 
  • And investing $20 million in grants for new businesses, many of whom were unqualified to receive previous funding.

DeWine also says his budget will "tell Ohio's story" by investing $50 milliion to bring Ohioans who have moved elsewhere back home and to try to attract new residents and entrepreneurs to come to Ohio to take advantage of career opportunities and college availabilities. Upon hearing that, the minority leader of the Ohio House, Emilia Sykes tweeted her thoughts on why people don't want to live in Ohio.

DeWine says the state the budget doesn’t raise taxes though it will raise some fees. And it doesn’t touch the nearly $3 billion in the state’s rainy day fund though DeWine hasn’t ruled out using it in the future to address needs brought on by the pandemic.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

