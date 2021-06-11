Ohio Governor Opposes Bill That Prevents Employers And Schools From Mandating Vaccines

A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine says he is opposed to the measure.

The bill (HB 248) would do away with existing vaccine mandates and prevent any new requirements for COVID-19 vaccination shots. But Gov. DeWine says it’s important to remember how far the nation has come by mandating vaccines for illnesses like measles.

“I think it’s important for us to remember what great strides have been made, how our lives have been changed by vaccines. Probably millions of people’s lives around the world have been changed for the better," DeWine says.

In a recent committee hearing on the house bill, an anti-vax doctor from Ohio made national headlines when she falsely stated COVID vaccines could magnetize people, allowing keys to stick to their foreheads.