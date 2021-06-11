Ohio Governor Opposes Bill That Prevents Employers And Schools From Mandating Vaccines

By 14 minutes ago
A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine says he is opposed to the measure.

The bill (HB 248) would do away with existing vaccine mandates and prevent any new requirements for COVID-19 vaccination shots. But Gov. DeWine says it’s important to remember how far the nation has come by mandating vaccines for illnesses like measles. 

“I think it’s important for us to remember what great strides have been made, how our lives have been changed by vaccines. Probably millions of people’s lives around the world have been changed for the better," DeWine says. 

In a recent committee hearing on the house bill, an anti-vax doctor from Ohio made national headlines when she falsely stated COVID vaccines could magnetize people, allowing keys to stick to their foreheads. 

Related Content

More Prizes Could Be Offered For Vaccinated Ohioans

By Jun 10, 2021
Ohio Dept of Health

There are only two weeks left for Vaxamillion - the state’s weekly drawings in which vaccinated Ohioans can win a million dollars or a full-ride college experience. But Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting there might be some new prizes coming in the future. 

Impact Of Ruined J&J Shots Unclear As Ohio Plans More Use Of That Vaccine

By Apr 2, 2021
Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center was the first facility in Ohio to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at a clinic on March 2, 2021.
Ohio State University/Logan Wallace

Some 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses had to be discarded after an incident at a production plant in Maryland. And it’s unclear if that will affect Ohio’s plans to continue its vaccine rollout, now that everyone over 16 is eligible to get a shot.

Weather Delays Some COVID Vaccine Shipments

By Feb 16, 2021
Roger Ingles

Some shot clinics were closed Tuesday, but not just because of bad weather in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says the weather has delayed some shipments of COVID vaccines from getting to shot clinics throughout the state on time. 