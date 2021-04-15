Ohio Health Leaders Encouraged By Low Numbers Of Fully Vaccinated People Getting COVID

By 53 minutes ago
  • Nurse gives shot during Franklin County vaccine clinic
    Nurse gives shot during Franklin County vaccine clinic
    Dan Konik

Ohio is tracking the number of cases of COVID in people who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more. And state leaders say those numbers are proving vaccines work. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says 154 people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks have come down with COVID-19. 

“Of this 154, there have been 14 hospitalizations and there have been zero, zero deaths," DeWine says.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health says that’s less than one percent of obe percent. He says these numbers show the vaccines are more than 95% effective in the real world. State leaders hope Ohioans will look at those rates and realize their chances against COVID are much higher if they are vaccinated. 

The median age of those fully vaccinated Ohioans who caught COVID-19 is 62 years old. The ages of the patients range from 19 to 98.

Starting next week, primary care physicians will start to receive vaccines so they can give COVID shots to their patients who have been reluctant to get them at the more than 1500 shot providers in Ohio so far. 

Tags: 
Number of vaccinated Ohioans getting COVID
COVID in vaccinated Ohioans
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff
Gov Mike DeWine

Related Content

What Ohio Is Doing With J&J Vaccines That Can't Be Used Right Now

By Apr 13, 2021
Preparing syringe at Columbus vaccine clinic
Dan Konik

Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics and colleges are pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines while the CDC and FDA investigate blood clots in 6 women out of the 6.8 million people who have received the shots. But that doesn’t mean that COVID vaccine clinics are canceled. 

Ohio Is Changing The Way It Handles COVID-19 Death Data

By Mar 2, 2021
Stephanie McCloud, director Ohio Department of Health
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Department of Health is making major changes to the system it uses for recording COVID-19 deaths. This comes weeks after it was discovered that more than 4000 deaths were not recorded. 

DeWine Sends Compromise To State Leaders To Avoid Veto Override Of Contentious Bill

By Mar 22, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says on Tuesday he’ll veto a bill that takes away authority from the governor and health departments, and gives more power to lawmakers who passed the measure. DeWine says if it becomes law, the public’s safety would be at risk. 