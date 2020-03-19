Ohio National Guard Helping With Food In Coronavirus Response

By 21 minutes ago
  • The Ohio National Guard helped out with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in October 2017.
    The Ohio National Guard helped out with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in October 2017.
    @OHNationalGuard/twitter

The Ohio National Guard is being deployed on Monday to help with the state’s coronavirus response. But the Guard’s leader wants to make it clear what they will not be doing.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s gotten calls about rumors that the Guard is being called out. And it is.

“We’ve received a request from food banks just to give assistance by the National Guard. They will be doing that," DeWine said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Adjutant General Major John Harris Jr. said around 370 personnel will be split among a dozen food banks, which have lost older volunteers who are staying home because they’re at higher risk. And he wants to tamp down rumors too.

“We are not going out to enforce martial law. We are citizens helping citizens in that Minuteman tradition that we’ve always been about," Harris said.

DeWine has said the Guard, which often helps with weather disasters both in Ohio and in other parts of the country and even outside the United States, will eventually be putting up tents at hospitals as triage and isolation areas.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Ohio National Guard
Foodbanks

Related Content

Foodbanks Say Help Is Urgently Needed Because Of Coronavirus

By Mar 12, 2020
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks (right), checks out the produce while she talks with employees at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Grove City, just south of Columbus
Karen Kasler

Congress is considering a bill that would make it easier for low-income people to get emergency food assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. And advocates for foodbanks are requesting the state and communities make some changes too.

Food Pantries Serving More Customers, With Bad Economic Signs Ahead

By Sep 3, 2019
There's a line outside the All People's Fresh Market when it opens at 11am.
Karen Kasler

The numbers of low-income Ohioans turning to food pantries for help are climbing. And with signs of trouble for the economy on the horizon, advocates at Ohio's 12 regional foodbanks and the hundreds of food pantries and soup kitchens that they serve are worried.

State Prepares For Large Disaster Response Exercise

By Jul 31, 2019
Ohio National Guard

Ohioans may notice a heavy presence of first responders, military personnel, military aircraft, and emergency vehicles in multiple areas throughout Ohio as part of a disaster response exercise.