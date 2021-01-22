Ohio Senator Says Chief Prosecutor On Householder, Sittenfeld Cases Will Be Replaced

By 16 minutes ago
  • U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers explains a flow chart during a press conference on the charges against Speaker Larry Householder and others in July 2020.
    U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers explains a flow chart during a press conference on the charges against Speaker Larry Householder and others in July 2020.
    Dan Konik

The U.S. Attorney in charge of investigations into both a $61 million bribery scandal involving the former Ohio House Speaker and corruption on Cincinnati City Council will be leaving that job. But Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator says those aren’t reasons to keep him in that office.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said U.S. attorneys usually change with presidential administrations. So he’s issuing a call to applicants to replace David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio appointed by President Trump in 2019. DeVillers replaced Benjamin Glassman, who had been appointed by President Barack Obama in 2016 and held the position for a few years during the Trump administration.

Among many other cases, Devillers is overseeing the case involving Republican former Speaker Larry Householder and four others along with a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy, centered on the nuclear bailout law that passed in 2019. Another high-profile case is the one involving corruption charges against two Democratic Cincinnati city councilmembers, P.G. Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor.

But Brown said that won’t be a problem.

“We don’t clean house, we just change the U.S. Attorney, the top job. The professional staff will continue to do its day-by-day work," Brown said.

DeVillers’ office said DeVillers hasn’t resigned but will stay on till a new U.S. attorney is appointed by President Biden.

DeVillers had also been public in noting that any Ohioan who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would be charged, either by his office or by the Acting U.S. Attorney of the D.C District.

The Southern District of Ohio covers 48 Ohio counties, and includes Columbus and Cincinnati.

As for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Bridget Brennan has been in that job as Acting U.S. Attorney since Justin Herdman submitted his resignation to President Trump in December.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
david devillers
Householder Corruption Case
P.G. Sittenfeld

Related Content

As New Chair, Sherrod Brown Wants To Shift Senate Banking Committee Priorities

By Jan 15, 2021
Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top elected Democrat in Ohio, has been tapped to chair the Senate Banking Committee. The long-term Wall Street critic says people can expect a shift in the committee's agenda.

2020 Year In Review - Despite Nuclear Bailout Scandal, Republican Leaders Keep HB6

By Dec 24, 2020
Dan Konik

The Ohio House finished the bulk of its work with the Republican speaker saying the chamber will not take any action on HB6. The sweeping energy law that bails out nuclear power plants has been linked to the biggest alleged scandal in Ohio politics. 

Lawmakers Fail To Take Any Action On Law Connected To Bribery Investigation

By Dec 22, 2020
House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima)
Karen Kasler

House Republican leadership says 2020 will end without calling for a vote on any proposal to change HB6. With no changes or repeal, the law stays in place despite being connected to the largest alleged bribery scandal in Ohio history.

Yost Says Nuclear Bailout Block Helps Build Public Trust

By Dec 21, 2020
Attorney General Dave Yost gestures at a press conference in September.
Karen Kasler

A court ruling will block new charges from appearing on electric bills next month. Those fees were created to a nuclear power plant bailout which is under investigation for its role in a bribery scheme.