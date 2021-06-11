Ohio Is Spending Millions Of Federal Dollars To Prevent Rock Slides

By 40 minutes ago
  • Rock slide on SR 7 in Washington County
    Rock slide on SR 7 in Washington County
    Ohio Department of Transportation

Ohio is using millions in federal pandemic relief dollars to try to prevent rock slides on roads in some parts of Ohio. 

In recent years, the state has had to close major roads and make expensive repairs to roads in Southern Ohio because of rocks – including large boulders -- that slid off hills. Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation says that’s why the state is taking a proactive approach now. 

“It’s about $35 million that we have set aside in federal funding for this project, this effort. And this will address nearly 40 different locations across Southern Ohio and Southeastern Ohio which is where the bulk of the landslides and rock slides are," Bruning says.

The funding for these projects is part of a $333-million-dollar allocation the state received from federal coronavirus relief money.

Tags: 
rock slides
Ohio Department of Transportation
Matt Bruning

Related Content

Light-hearted Road Signs Display Serious Messages

By Dec 26, 2019
Ohio Department of Transportation

If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers. Here's why you are likely to see more of them in the future. 

Ohio's Roadways Will Be Crowded This Thanksgiving Season

By Nov 21, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a decade.

Inspector General's Investigation Of Ohio Department Of Transportation Employee

By May 4, 2017
Ohio Department of Transportation

The state’s top government watchdog says an Ohio Department of Transportation district manager should not have aided a vendor submitting a bid for work with the agency. 