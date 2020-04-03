Ohio's Food Banks Say They Need Help To Meet The Current Need For Services

Leaders of Ohio’s foodbanks say they are overwhelmed by the demand on their services right now. They’re urging the federal government to increase food stamp benefits by 15% and asking Ohio’s leaders to kick in $25 million dollars to help pay for emergency services. 

The head of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the number of people they are serving has tripled and quadrupled during the past couple of weeks. And Lisa Hamler Fugitt says many of those turning to food pantries for help were people who had donated to food banks in the past. She says Dayton’s foodbanks have seen one of the biggest spikes.

“They did a two-hour, single line distribution and 75% of those were first time clients," Hamler Fugitt says.

Hamler Fugitt says the situation would be even worse if it weren’t for the Ohio National Guard. Gov. DeWine deployed members on March 23rd to help with distribution throughout the state. She says low-income families who get food stamps are having difficulty finding food in stores right now. And she’s urging Ohioans to take only what they need so there is enough food to go around.

Ohio Considering Statewide Protocols For Nurses, Doctors

By 19 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the state could be looking at issuing protocols for all hospital staff in order to help preserve personal protection equipment or PPE.

Ohio Stay At Home Order Extended To May 1

By 20 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the extension of the Stay At Home order saying the continued practice of social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses gives medical staff the time they need to fight coronavirus.

More Ohioans Filed For Unemployment In The Last Two Weeks Than All Of Last Year

By 23 hours ago
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services agency office in downtown Columbus houses one of the largest state agencies.
Karen Kasler

Over 468,000 Ohioans have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks – that’s nearly a third more than the total number filed last year.  The coronavirus restrictions have been a huge blow to workers who lost their jobs, and the fallout has created a tremendous strain on the system that’s set up to help them.

Ohioans Still Reporting Problems In Filing For Unemployment

By Mar 30, 2020
A colorful sign decorates the hallway at Ohio Job and Family Services.
Dan Konik

Nearly 200,000 Ohioans have filed unemployment claims in the last two weeks, and more are likely to need those benefits soon. But many are reporting still having problems getting through either by the phone lines or online, as the state has been struggling to keep up with a system not built for this kind of volume.

Ohio's Attorney General Explains His Definition Of An Essential Business

By Apr 2, 2020
Sign on door of Columbus area Hobby Lobby Tuesday
Karen Kasler

Hobby Lobby stores in Ohio are closed now after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent the company a cease and desist letter. The company had claimed it was operating as an essential business. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, that company isn't the only one that is being questioned about why they are operating as an essential business.