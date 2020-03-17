One Way Ohio Is Simplifying The Unemployment Filing Process

When businesses shut down or lay off employees, they are required to give a notice to the feds and the state. A change intended to make that process easier is being made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services knows many businesses will be laying off employees or shutting their doors because of the coronavirus problem. The agency’s Bret Crow says employers are being given one simple number to file under instead of individual ones.

It will expedite the processing of benefits for employees who will lose their jobs because we want to make sure all employees receive seamless benefits and get benefits quicker.”

Employees who need to apply for unemployment benefits can do so online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.