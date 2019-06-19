Panel Unanimously Sends Changed Budget Ahead For Senate Vote

By 2 minutes ago
  • Members of the Senate Finance Committee has been hearing testimony since mid-May.
    Members of the Senate Finance Committee has been hearing testimony since mid-May.
    Andy Chow

With just over a week to go before the state’s two year budget must be signed into law, the Senate will vote on its version today. And there are some last minute changes to that spending plan.

"With 13 yeas and zero nays, the bill is referred to Rules and Reference," said Chair Matt Dolan, announcing the Senate Finance committee’s approval of the Senate version of the budget.

The vote in the committee was unanimous, as it was in the House Finance Committee in May. That was the first unanimous vote for a budget in that committee in more than a decade.

Changes to the budget include $8 million to help parents avoid giving up custody to get their kids medical treatment, and $100 million for struggling pharmacies and new requirements on pharmacy benefits managers. The budget adds high school graduation requirements starting in 2023. And next year’s March presidential primary will be pushed ahead by a week.

But the Senate’s 8 percent income tax cut and its restoration of the $250,000 small business tax deduction stay. Those are among the differences with the House budget that will be worked out in conference committee. 

The House will reject the Senate's changes Thursday, sending the budget to that committee. House Speaker Larry Householder said he expects to name conferees on Tuesday.

The compromise budget must pass both chambers and be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine by June 30.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget
Matt Dolan

Related Content

Final Senate Budget Unlikely To Include More Local Government Money

By Jun 18, 2019
Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) discuss the budget with reporters the day after it was introduced.
Karen Kasler

The final version of the Ohio Senate’s budget is expected Wednesday. While there will certainly be some proposals added in, some things are unlikely to change – such as the money that goes to a fund that’s been decimated over the last eight years.

Groups Urge Senators To Restore Funding For Mental Health, Suicide Prevention

By Jun 14, 2019
Wesley Walker speaks about his experience with mental illness at a press conference featuring advocates for mental health and suicide prevention organizations.
Karen Kasler

Advocates are calling on Senators to restore $36 million in funding for mental health and suicide prevention before they pass the budget. That's money that was in the House budget but is not in the Senate version.

Senate Proposal Would Help Parents Avoid Child Custody Relinquishment

By Jun 13, 2019
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), Senate Finance Committee chair
Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate’s budget plan adds more money to the fund that helps children who are dealing with severe mental and developmental issues while shifting policy to help parents maintain custody of their children in the process.

Speaker Says Moving Wraparound Services Money "Robs" Poor Districts

By Jun 12, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Karen Kasler

The Speaker of the House isn’t pleased that the Senate has diverted some money his chamber had put toward services for lower-income students into other educational priorities.

Senate President: $340 Million In Tax Cuts, Changes In Our Budget

By Jun 12, 2019
Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) gestures during a discussion about the Senate’s version of the budget as President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) looks on.
Karen Kasler

Republican Senate leaders say the budget they released yesterday is not the final product, but it does represent some of the changes they wanted to make to the House’s spending plan.  And more changes are coming, with the deadline to sign the budget just over two weeks away.