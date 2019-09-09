Planned Parenthood Closes Two Cincinnati Area Offices

Kersha Deibel, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, says the Western Hills and Springdale locations are closing as a result of fallout over the Trump administration’s rule that Title X providers cannot talk about abortion.

Planned Parenthood opted out of the national Title X program after that rule change. Now, Deibel says those two closing Cincinnati area locations provide low or no cost reproductive health care services to Ohioans,

“Both of our health centers provide vital, preventative health care services – STI testing, cancer screenings, birth control to nearly 6000 people a year," Deibel says.

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says it is encouraging news that Ohio women are leaving Planned Parenthood and securing healthcare elsewhere. Deibel says the two closing locations don’t provide abortions but their patients can still access care at the Cincinnati health center where abortions are provided.