Report Says Ohio Businesses Plan To Add Jobs Despite Concerns Over The State's Economic Future

By 11 minutes ago
  • De Repente, Shutterstock.com

A new report from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce says businesses it surveyed in the Buckeye State plan to hire employees despite the uncertainty of economic stability. 

 

The Executive Director of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s Research Foundation, Justin Barnes, says 400 business leaders were surveyed. He says every company polled between January 28thand February 10th planned to add jobs in the first three months of this year despite apprehensions about the future of Ohio’s economy.

“About 71% of respondents said the current climate is either excellent or good so I think there was some hesitation regarding the federal shutdown but they still planned to move forward anyway, thinking that it would be resolved shortly," Barnes says.

Barnes says the top concern among business leaders was the cost of health care.

Tags: 
jobs
Ohio Chamber of Commerce
Justin Barnes

Related Content

Jobs, Taxes And The Economy: Where The Major Party Candidates For Governor Stand

By Oct 30, 2018
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark Ohio’s economy, which has come back from the Great Recession but has been lagging the nation in job and wage growth. In a continuing series the Statehouse News Bureau breaks down how the two major party candidates for governor stack up when it comes to key issues.

Kasich Says Report That Job Growth Is Below His Predecessor's Is "Fake News"

By Mar 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off about a report over the weekend saying that his job creation record for the last two years is only slightly better than that of his Democratic predecessor, Ted Strickland.

Annual Report Says Some Conditions For Ohio Workers Improving, But Others Aren't

By Sep 4, 2017
Policy Matters Ohio

An annual review of conditions for Ohio’s workers shows signs of improvement in some areas. But the report from the progressive group Policy Matters Ohio says there are still plenty of problem areas.

Facebook Data Center Coming To Central Ohio

By Aug 11, 2017
credit Facebook.com

A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio. 

700 New Jobs Coming To Columbus

By Jun 9, 2017
Dublin, Ohio
Jo Ingles

Ohio will be getting 700 new jobs. UnitedHealth Group will be adding those jobs at a new facility just north of Columbus.