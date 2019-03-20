Report Says Ohio Businesses Plan To Add Jobs Despite Concerns Over The State's Economic Future

A new report from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce says businesses it surveyed in the Buckeye State plan to hire employees despite the uncertainty of economic stability.

The Executive Director of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s Research Foundation, Justin Barnes, says 400 business leaders were surveyed. He says every company polled between January 28thand February 10th planned to add jobs in the first three months of this year despite apprehensions about the future of Ohio’s economy.

“About 71% of respondents said the current climate is either excellent or good so I think there was some hesitation regarding the federal shutdown but they still planned to move forward anyway, thinking that it would be resolved shortly," Barnes says.

Barnes says the top concern among business leaders was the cost of health care.