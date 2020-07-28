Republican House Members Meet To Discuss Picking New Speaker

  • Newly elected Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) takes the oath of office in January 2019, after a months-long behind-the-scenes battle culminates in his ousting of Ryan Smith as the Republican leader of the Ohio House.
    Andy Chow

Republican members of the Ohio House will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss picking a new Speaker for the second time in a little over two years, as they consider what to do about current leader Larry Householder, who’s facing a racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout law he pushed.

In June 2018, it took two and a half hours and eleven rounds of voting to elect a speaker to replace former Rep. Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), who resigned two months earlier and voting on legislation in the House was shut down.

It’ll be the same process this time – a candidate would need to win a simple majority, 50 votes from 99 members.  And the House can hold this vote whether Householder resigns or not.

Reps. Bob Cupp (R-Lima), Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township), Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) and Tim Ginter (R-Salem) are interested in taking the gavel – all of them are seeking re-election. Speaker Pro Tem Jim Butler (R-Oakwood), who had tried to beat Rosenberger to become speaker in 2014, is term limited at the end of this year.

A temporary speaker could set up a months-long battle like the one in which Householder ousted Smith last year.

Some State Leaders Calling For Speaker Householder To Resign Following His Arrest

By Jul 22, 2020
Ohio House of Representatives
Dan Konik

It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the chorus calling for his resignation has grown. 

Scandal At Ohio Statehouse Prompts Renewed Calls For Reforms When It Comes To Dark Money

By Jul 24, 2020
Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio
The State of Ohio, Ohio Public TV

The criminal activities Ohio’s House speaker and some other political operatives are accused of doing couldn’t have happened without one thing – dark money. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles says this scandal is renewing calls for reform from watchdog groups.

DeWine Says He'll Call Special House Session To Replace Speaker If Necessary

By Jul 22, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine was flanked by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) when he delivered his first State of the State speech in March 2019.
Ohio Channel

After Larry Householder’s arrest on racketeering charges, his future as Ohio House Speaker may be cloudy – though he hasn’t said clearly if he will resign. Gov. Mike DeWine has called for Householder to quit, and says he’ll consider taking action if his fellow Republicans in the House do not.

State Leaders Considering Next Steps After Householder's Arrest

By Jul 23, 2020
Andy Chow

Republican lawmakers say they're working on how to move forward given the recent arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who now faces federal racketeering charges. This could set up a new fight to become the next speaker.