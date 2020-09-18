Republican Lawmaker Pushes Bill To Cancel COVID State of Emergency

By 49 minutes ago
  • Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, flanked by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (right) and Gov. Mike DeWine, speaks at a press conference on March 9, the day the state of emergency order was signed.
    Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, flanked by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (right) and Gov. Mike DeWine, speaks at a press conference on March 9, the day the state of emergency order was signed.
    Andy Chow

A Republican representative who’s been critical of Ohio’s response to coronavirus has proposed a bill to cancel the state of emergency order from March - the foundation of many of the state’s COVID restrictions.

Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland) said things could, in her words, “go back to normal” with no state of emergency under her "Restore Ohio Now" bill. Businesses and hospitals could operate at full capacity and all schools could return to in person learning, and people could still wear masks and do social distancing but it wouldn’t be required.

Grendell said hospitals were never overwhelmed so, as she says, there’s no emergency. And she said this virus is something Ohioans have to live with, like the flu.

“The flu is far higher, far higher, and we don’t make people take masks for the flu," Grendell said.

The Ohio Department of Health reports the death rate for COVID is 3-4%, with the seasonal flu usually well below .1%.

Grendell, who has questioned the state’s coronavirus data and has proposed a bill to change the way it’s reported, also notes COVID deaths are lower than cancer, heart disease and drug overdoses – but those are not contagious.

Recent data from the CDC showed 94% of those who died of COVID had another underlying health condition such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease – which millions of Ohioans also have.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed in federal court to lift the state of emergency.

The bill has seven co-sponsors, including some strident critics of the state's COVID-19 response:

  • Paul Zeltwanger (R-Mason)
  • Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Hartville)
  • Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster)
  • Jon Cross (R-Kenton)
  • Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander)
  • Craig Riedel (R-Defiance)
  • John Becker (R-Cincinnati)

Grendell said she was watching legislation in Idaho to craft this bill. That measure passed the Idaho House but was not brought up for a vote in the Senate because of concerns about its constitutionality.

Gov. Mike DeWine has hinted that this isn't a bill he would support. His first non-budget veto was a measure that sought to limit the power of public health orders. It would have lowered the fines for violating orders issued by him, his health director or local health departments.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - health orders
Diane Grendell

Related Content

Federal Lawsuit Filed Over Ohio's Coronavirus Restrictions

By Sep 1, 2020
A closed sign on a Columbus area business a few weeks after all businesses deemed non-essential were shut down.
Karen Kasler

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court, asking it to remove the state of emergency declared in March that led to restrictions imposed on the state’s businesses to prevent coronavirus spread. 

DeWine Signs Law Offering Legal Immunity For COVID-Related Lawsuits

By Sep 15, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 606 in a virtual signing ceremony from his home in Cedarville. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in his Columbus office, and Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) joined from their homes.
Ohio Channel screenshot

As he hinted he would, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that will shield first responders, businesses and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. It’s one of the first coronavirus immunity laws in the country.

Lawyer Who Challenged Health Orders Says He's Ok Playing Role In Acton's Departure

By Aug 14, 2020
Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signs the state's first Stay at Home order on March 22.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton is one of dozens of public health officials who’ve been fired or resigned during the pandemic because of stress, pushback and even concerns about their safety. One of the lawyers who’s been leading the charge against some of the orders designed to protect public health in Ohio says he’s fine with knowing he might have been a part of Acton’s decision to leave.

DeWine: I'll Veto Any Bill That Would Limit Public Health Orders

By May 7, 2020
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signs an extension of the state's Stay At Home Order on April 2, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed again that he would veto a bill that passed the House yesterday that seeks to limit the power he and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have to issue new public health orders.