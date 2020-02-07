Secretary Of State: No One Should Share Fake Election Info, Not Even Trump

The state’s chief elections officer is criticizing President Trump and other key figures for sharing rumors and false information related to voting, recently about the Iowa caucuses but going all the way back to the 2016 election. This comes as Ohioans prepare to start early voting in two weeks for the presidential primary in March.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says posting conspiracy theories about voting that cast doubt on the fairness and accuracy of US elections shouldn’t be tolerated – no matter where it comes from.

“It is irresponsible to fearmonger about elections administration. Doesn’t matter who you are," said LaRose. "And certainly, if you have the largest megaphone in the world, you should think very carefully before you say something that would cause people to lose faith in elections."

His comments come after several posts on Twitter from President Trump, such as this one:

I think they should blame RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA again! If they can’t count votes properly, how are they going to run U.S. HealthCare? https://t.co/JsNB8jvKoo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

LaRose urges people using social media to think before they share, because posting can be viewed as validating information for friends.