Sen Sherrod Brown Urges Sec Of State To Take Union Workers Up On Their Offer To Make Drop Boxes

Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says more ballot drop boxes are needed for this election. And he says union tradespeople are offering to make them, at no cost, so they can be put in place in time for it.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, a former Ohio Secretary of State, says this election is on par to having historic turnout.

“We’ve seen already more absentee ballot requests than we saw throughout 2016. So there’s going to be a huge turnout. We ought to make it easier for people so there’s less congestion. That’s why you want more drop boxes," Brown said.

Talented, union tradespeople in Ohio have offered to help construct additional secure ballot drop boxes AT NO COST to the state.



Instead of wasting time on a court appeal, Secretary of State LaRose should accept this offer and GET TO WORK locating these drop boxes. pic.twitter.com/CkihePyvRa — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 28, 2020

Sec of State Frank LaRose is appealing a lower court ruling that said he should and could have more drop boxes installed, especially in larger counties. In a letter, Brown tells LaRose he should drop the appeal and accept the offer from the unions to make more drop boxes.