Senator Wants Lottery To Bring In More Cash From Players To Replace Budget Cuts

By 15 minutes ago
  • Lottery tickets on display in a gas station convenience store in Columbus.
    Karen Kasler

State lawmakers are still considering how to regulate sports gambling in Ohio. But one Republican state senator says sports betting isn’t going to help bring in a lot more money for the state, so he wants more action from a state agency already in the gambling game.

K-12 schools took a $300 million budget cut last month because of declining state revenues.  

Sen. Bill Coley (R-Liberty Township) said since Ohio Lottery profits go to education, the Lottery needs to come up with ways to replace that money. He wrote a letter to Ohio Lottery Director Patrick McDonald asking his agency "to find a solution that would benefit casinos, schools, small businesses and racetracks and help avert the deep and devastating cuts to education that the governor is seeking".

1.3 million people have filed for unemployment since mid-March. But Coley said even though people have lost income during this downturn, the lottery could find ways to capture entertainment dollars that aren’t being spent on movies, concerts, and sporting events.

“We’re slowly winging that back up, but maybe it is time that at least we should be having that discussion, and my point is that at least Lottery should be presenting ideas to us," Coley said.

Coley wants lottery officials to look for new games and promotional opportunities – noting Keno came just after the recession in 2008 and electronic slots were added at horseracing tracks in 2010.

Sports betting has gotten a lot of attention in Ohio, though experts have suggested it won't bring in a lot of money.

A bill to put regulation of sports betting with the Ohio Lottery has passed the House. But a proposal to house that authority with the Ohio Casino Control Commission is pending in a Senate committee. Senate President Larry Obhof has said there is a "strong disagreement between the chambers" on that, and that it's his sense that Gov. Mike DeWine doesn't want the Lottery in charge of sports betting either.

Ohio Lottery

Ohio Lottery Says It Is An "Essential" Service Under "Stay At Home" Order

By Mar 23, 2020
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s casinos have been closed for almost two weeks and it's been a week since bars were shut down, including those offering Keno. But Ohio Lottery tickets are still being sold, even under the new “Stay at Home” order that goes into effect tonight.

House Passes Lottery-Controlled Sports Betting, But Senate Has Different Plan

By May 28, 2020
Sports betting in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it's been legal since 1949. 18 states now allow sports betting.
Nick_Nick/Shutterstock.com

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan bill allowing sports gambling, under control of the Ohio Lottery Commission. But there could be a long road ahead before betting on sports would be legal in Ohio.

Bipartisan Bill Introduced To Legalize Sports Betting, With Proceeds To Schools

By Apr 9, 2019
A sports betting board in Las Vegas, NV
Brian P Gielczyk/shutterstock.com

Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the US Supreme Court has said states can do that. If it passes, sports betting would be limited at first, but could someday be offered in surprising venues.