Should State Utility Regulators Be Elected Or Selected?

By 52 seconds ago
  • The Public Utilities Commission, meeting publicly in 2016.
    The Public Utilities Commission, meeting publicly in 2016.
    Statehouse News Bureau

The $61 million bribery scandal involving Ohio's nuclear plant bailout law and a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy has brought new attention to the commission that regulates utilities. The chair of the Public Utilities Commission resigned in November after an FBI raid on his home.

All this has some suggesting PUCO commissioners should be elected by voters instead of selected by the governor.

Among the opponents to electing PUCO commissioners is Ned Hill, a professor of Economic Development at Ohio State. He said he's concerned about dark money from undisclosed donors in races that are way down the ballot, and about extreme far right or far left candidates turning up in those contests.

“You’ll have these commissioners essentially coming through, or could be coming through the primary system. And that scares the bejesus out of me," Hill said, in a discussion with the City Club of Cleveland last month.

But supporters say commissioners would have to campaign, and that would make them more accountable to the best interests of consumers and the state and not just utilities.

Gov. Mike DeWine has asked for new candidates for PUCO chair after rejecting a list of nominees. He did appoint one of them, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French, to head the Ohio Department of Insurance.

Related Content

Ohio Senator Says Chief Prosecutor On Householder, Sittenfeld Cases Will Be Replaced

By Jan 22, 2021
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers explains a flow chart during a press conference on the charges against Speaker Larry Householder and others in July 2020.
Dan Konik

The U.S. Attorney in charge of investigations into both a $61 million bribery scandal involving the former Ohio House Speaker and corruption on Cincinnati City Council will be leaving that job. But Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator says those aren’t reasons to keep him in that office.

DeWine Rejects List Of PUCO Nominees

By Jan 20, 2021
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is asking for a new list of candidates to potentially chair the state's utilities regulatory agency. The former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio resigned after the FBI raided his home.

Ohio Supreme Court Injunction Marks Another Legal Win For HB6 Opponents

By Dec 29, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow

The Ohio Supreme Court has issued a ruling that blocks new charges set to appear on electric bills through a nuclear power plant bailout, which compliments a separate lower court order issued December 21.

Four Candidates Make The List To Replace PUCO Chair Who Resigned Last Month

By Dec 22, 2020
A pic of then-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo speaking to "a crowd of industry stakeholders and experts at the 24th Annual Ohio Energy Management Conference", shared by the PUCO Twitter account in February 2020.
@PUCOhio/Twitter

The list of possible successors to take over as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has been narrowed to four. One will succeed Sam Randazzo, who resigned last month after a federal filing from FirstEnergy noting an improper $4 million payment to an entity associated with someone who became a state regulator.

2020 Year In Review - Despite Nuclear Bailout Scandal, Republican Leaders Keep HB6

By Dec 24, 2020
Dan Konik

The Ohio House finished the bulk of its work with the Republican speaker saying the chamber will not take any action on HB6. The sweeping energy law that bails out nuclear power plants has been linked to the biggest alleged scandal in Ohio politics. 