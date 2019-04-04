Speaker Has Concerns About New School Funding Formula

By 1 minute ago
  • Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to reporters after the transportation budget deal was reached.
    Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to reporters after the transportation budget deal was reached.
    Daniel Konik

A new school funding formula from two state representatives is getting a lot of attention. But while the House Speaker calls the existing formula a “disaster”, he says the new one isn’t a done deal.

If fully funded over two years, the new formula would cost just over $1 billion more than the current K-12 budget. 

But Speaker Larry Householder said he’s concerned about flat funding for 71 districts, where two thirds of the students are economically disadvantaged.  

“I’m always going to have a lot of concerns for poor school districts, whether they’re urban or rural. And I think there’s been a plight for a lot of years over trying to educate poor students," Householder said.

The three districts with the worst student performance index scores – Dayton, East Cleveland and Youngstown – got no increase in funding.

The formula also awards triple digit percentage increases in funding for five districts, including the wealthy Olentangy Local Schools in Delaware, which had a student performance index that was twice as high as Dayton’s.

Tags: 
school funding
Larry Householder
Bob Cupp
John Patterson

Related Content

Charter Schools Wonder What New Formula Will Mean For Them

By Apr 3, 2019
Karen Kasler

A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or community schools, which the state spent more than $880 million on last year.

New School Funding Formula Costly, With Increases Or Flat Funding For All Schools

By Mar 29, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima, left) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) talked about their new school funding formula on Monday.
Karen Kasler

Two state lawmakers who say they’ve made Ohio’s school funding formula more stable and fair have released financial details that show what Ohio's 612 school districts will get. They’re also showing the plan will cost the state a lot more money.

Cupp, Patterson Take School Funding Formula Proposal On Ohio Road Trip

By Apr 1, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) are traveling around the state to present their new school funding formula proposal to different teachers and school administrators around Ohio. 

Man Who Sued State Over School Funding Optimistic About New Formula

By Mar 26, 2019

The man who filed the 1991 lawsuit that led to Ohio’s school funding system being ruled unconstitutional four times says a new funding formula from two state lawmakers is on the right track. But his optimism comes with a caveat.

Lawmakers Unveil "Comprehensive, Transparent" School Funding Formula

By Mar 25, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) watches as Rep. John Patterson (D-Ashtabula) talks about their new school funding formula.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the property-tax based funding method four times in the last 22 years. Now two lawmakers say they think they’ve finally fixed it with a new school funding formula they say is stable, customizable and transparent.