Today Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Special Election In August

Today is the last day for voters to register to cast ballots in next month’s special election primary for two Congressional seats.

These two special primary elections are to decide who will serve out the unexpired terms of former 11th district Rep. Marcia Fudge, and former 15th district Rep. Steve Stivers. Fudge is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Stivers heads the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says voters need to take action today, even if it’s not at the top of their minds.

“Face it, it’s July. We just had the Independence Day weekend. People are focused on their family time and in a couple of weeks, they are going to start thinking about back to school. A lot of people aren’t thinking about the fact that there’s an important special election coming up," LaRose says.

LaRose says boards of elections in those districts will be open until 9 tonight to handle voter registrations, but you can also register online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.