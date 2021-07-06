Today Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Special Election In August

By 1 hour ago
  • Jo Ingles

Today  is the last day for voters to register to cast ballots in next month’s special election primary for two Congressional seats. 

These two special primary elections are to decide who will serve out the unexpired terms of former 11th district Rep. Marcia Fudge, and former 15th district Rep. Steve Stivers. Fudge is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Stivers heads the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says voters need to take action today, even if it’s not at the top of their minds. 

“Face it, it’s July. We just had the Independence Day weekend. People are focused on their family time and in a couple of weeks, they are going to start thinking about back to school. A lot of people aren’t thinking about the fact that there’s an important special election coming up," LaRose says. 

LaRose says boards of elections in those districts will be open until 9 tonight to handle voter registrations, but you can also register online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website

Tags: 
Special elections
15th Congressional District
11th congressional district
Marcia Fudge
August election
Steve Stivers

Related Content

Kasich Has Signed Several Bills Into Law Recently

By Jul 31, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has signed into law a contentious bill that places more rules on payday lenders. It limits how much interest short term loan providers can charge and requires lenders to rein in practices that have been known to leave borrowers with crushing revolving debt. But that bill isn’t the only big piece of legislation Kaisch has signed into law.

Second Special Election In One Congressional District Has Legislator Proposing Changing Law

By Aug 26, 2016
Ohio House of Representatives

Residents in the 8th Congressional district in western Ohio may be getting a little vote-weary. The people who used to be represented by House Speaker John Boehner are facing their third election since March, and another one is ahead in November.

Ohio Congressman Steps Down To Head Business Group

By Apr 19, 2021
Congressman Steve Stivers (R-15th district) shakes hands with Gov Mike DeWine
Karen Kasler

Republican Congressman Steve Stivers says he’s stepping down as representative for Ohio’s 15th district in central Ohio on May 16th to lead the state’s premier business group. 

Ohio's Two Congressional Black Caucus Members Split On Attending Trump Inauguration

By Jan 18, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s two members of the Congressional Black Caucus – both Democrats – are split over whether they’ll attend Friday’s inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. 