Trump Trains Planned For Today Are Given Green Light Unless They Block Voters

A group that supports President Trump is calling on its followers to go to be part of Trump trains in the state’s major cities after 5 pm. The plan is for supporters of Trump to circle those polling places in their cars and trucks, decorated with Trump flags and signage. This is what authorities are doing to make sure voters can still cast ballots.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says authorities won’t get in the way of what he calls “a creative way to express their support’ for Trump.

“What would not be tolerated and what would be dealt with by law enforcement is anything that obstructed, delayed or made it difficult for people to get to a polling location or to drop off their ballot at a drop box," LaRose says.

LaRose says local law enforcement has been working with his office and the state to head off any potential problems.