Trump Trains Planned For Today Are Given Green Light Unless They Block Voters

By 2 hours ago

A group that supports President Trump is calling on its followers to go to be part of Trump trains in the state’s major cities after 5 pm. The plan is for supporters of Trump to circle those polling places in their cars and trucks, decorated with Trump flags and signage. This is what authorities are doing to make sure voters can still cast ballots.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says authorities won’t get in the way of what he calls “a creative way to express their support’ for Trump.

“What would not be tolerated and what would be dealt with by law enforcement is anything that obstructed, delayed or made it difficult for people to get to a polling location or to drop off their ballot at a drop box," LaRose says.

LaRose says local law enforcement has been working with his office and the state to head off any potential problems.

Tags: 
Secretary of State
Frank LaRose
Trump Trains
Election 2020
voter interference

Related Content

Ohio's Secretary Of State Says He's Pleased With Early Vote Efforts

By Nov 1, 2020
Sec. of State Frank LaRose (R)
Jo Ingles

Early vote centers throughout the state have been busy all weekend. In fact, they’ve been busy since October 6th when Ohioans could begin voting. The state’s election chief is happy about that. 

Half Of Counties Working With Cleveland Vendor Walk Away Over Ballot Delays

By Oct 21, 2020
The blue absentee ballot packet features a red envelope to return the ballot in.
Karen Kasler

With less than two weeks left in early voting, 16 Ohio counties are recovering from delays in getting absentee ballots to voters because of a problem with an outside vendor.

Ohio Canvass Period Shortened And Some Fear Effect On Voters

By Oct 20, 2020
Dan Konik

Some Democratic state lawmakers want to know why Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is shortening the amount of time counties can have to finish the official count from November’s election.

Drop Boxes Are Allowed Now But Counties Aren't Putting Them Up Yet

By Oct 9, 2020
Sign for ballot dropbox at Delaware County Board of Elections
Jo Ingles

Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and staffed locations throughout their counties. But counties are not rushing out to set up those boxes. 