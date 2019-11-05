Two More Controversial Abortion Bills Poised For Passage In Ohio Senate

An Ohio Senate committee has paved the way for the two controversial bills to hit the chamber floor tomorrow. Both would put restrictions on doctors performing those procedures. 

One bill requires doctors to tell medication abortion patients about a controversial procedure known as abortion reversal. Under this bill, women receiving the two pills that cause abortion will be told they can reverse it by taking progesterone after taking the first pill. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that method is not based on science and could be dangerous.

The other bill mandates doctors report if a fetus isn’t completely destroyed via abortion and requires them to preserve it or face penalties.

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that bans abortions as early as six weeks. A federal court put that on hold in July. These two bills would also likely face legal scrutiny if passed into law.

