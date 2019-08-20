Why Some Voters On List To Be Removed Will Remain On Voter Rolls

Last week, voting rights activists said about 4,000 voters were wrongly on a list of 235,000 registrations provided by counties that were set to be removed or “purged” from the rolls next month. But Ohio’s top election official says that’s not true, and in fact more people are now active voters. Here's why those names aren’t being removed from the list.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the list of voters who could be removed from voter rolls now has nearly 10,000 active voters. He says that's a sign outreach efforts by nearly two dozen groups who are following up with those voters are working.

“That’s because they have responded to the mailing, that’s because they have gone on the website, that’s because they have taken the action to become an active voter again," LaRose says.

But the master list LaRose provided to groups to reach out to those voters hasn’t been updated. So, Mike Brickner, the Ohio State Director with All Voting is Local, says the eligible voters on that list could get called and might get confused.

“How many more are going to be impacted by that?” Brickner asks.

The list of 235,000 registrations includes people who have died or moved out of state. But LaRose says he’s following the voting rolls maintenance method upheld by the US Supreme Court last year.