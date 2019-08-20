Why Some Voters On List To Be Removed Will Remain On Voter Rolls

By 13 seconds ago
  • Niyazz, Shutterstock.com

Last week, voting rights activists said about 4,000 voters were wrongly on a list of 235,000 registrations provided by counties that were set to be removed or “purged” from the rolls next month. But Ohio’s top election official says that’s not true, and in fact more people are now active voters. Here's why those names aren’t being removed from the list.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the list of voters who could be removed from voter rolls now has nearly 10,000 active voters. He says that's a sign outreach efforts by nearly two dozen groups who are following up with those voters are working.

“That’s because they have responded to the mailing, that’s because they have gone on the website, that’s because they have taken the action to become an active voter again," LaRose says.

But the master list LaRose provided to groups to reach out to those voters hasn’t been updated. So, Mike Brickner, the Ohio State Director with All Voting is Local, says the eligible voters on that list could get called and might get confused.

“How many more are going to be impacted by that?” Brickner asks.

The list of 235,000 registrations includes people who have died or moved out of state. But LaRose says he’s following the voting rolls maintenance method upheld by the US Supreme Court last year. 

Tags: 
voter rolls
voter "purge"
Frank LaRose
Secretary of State
Mike Brickner

Related Content

Ohio Democratic Party Calls For Halt In Process To Remove Voters From Rolls

By Aug 9, 2019
Dan Konik

The Ohio Democratic Party is calling for a halt to the Secretary of State’s pruning of the voter rolls. And it wants an investigation following mistakes in Franklin County where more than a thousand voters have been flagged for removal.

Community Groups Want To Assist State In Finding Inactive Voters Before They Are Removed From Rolls

By Jul 25, 2019
Dan Konik

Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so they can try to get them re-registered. 

Voter Registration Forms Sent To Thousands Of Recently Deleted Voters

By Feb 12, 2019
Karen Kasler

For the first time, the Secretary of State will send voter registration forms to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who were removed from the voting rolls for not voting or updating their addresses with county boards of elections. And while it’s not expected many will be filled out and returned, one voting rights group says it’s a positive move.

Frank LaRose Wants To Modernize Voter Roll Removal Process

By Jan 17, 2019
Frank LaRose delivers address after taking oath of office in Akron.
Frank LaRose/Twitter

Newly-sworn in Secretary of State Frank LaRose is already making his pitch to Ohio lawmakers for his biggest legislative priorities. Among the top issues, modernizing the voter removal process, which right now allows registrations to be removed after six years of inactivity. 

Jon Husted Sends Final Warning Of Voter Roll Cleaning

By Jan 10, 2019
Secretary of State and Lt. Gov.-elect Jon Husted

In the final days as Secretary of State, incoming Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has sent out a final round of notifications for Ohioans who are in danger of being kicked off the voter registration rolls. 