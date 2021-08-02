-
A Democratic lawmaker is calling attention to a report that she says raises red flags over college affordability. The report pointed out several in-state…
A coalition of public universities is touting a study that says income from schools, their students and alumni adds up to $42 billion pumped into the…
Studies show in the near future, about 2/3 of Ohio’s jobs will require some college or skilled vocational training. But the cost of getting that education…
Buying textbooks can cost college students hundreds and even thousands of dollars every semester. Some state lawmakers see this as a burden beyond already…
A new study shows Ohio ranks in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability, and that just over 4 in 10 Ohioans have a post-secondary…
Ohio’s 34 House Democrats are all up for re-election, along with their 65 Republican colleagues. But they’re not letting their low numbers set them back…
Higher education officials are pushing for stronger partnerships among colleges and universities to make costs more affordable for students.A proposed…
Democrats around the country plan to talk a lot in the coming months about ways to make college more affordable. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.The…