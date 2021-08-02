-
A member of Congress from Central Ohio was with two local officials and other protestors when she was hit with pepper spray at a protest in…
-
There continue to be concerns by cities and police agencies that they can no longer easily prosecute people who are carrying small amounts of marijuana…
-
The backer of a new law legalizing hemp and CBD oil in Ohio says law enforcement officials will soon have access to new testing technology that will be…
-
Next month, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum will open to the public. But this one of a kind facility isn’t in the nation’s capital. It is in…
-
Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Columbus tomorrow to tout the new federal tax reform plan but there will be attention on something else outside…
-
Former Gov. George Voinovich passed away nearly six months ago. A public memorial service honoring his life will be held at the Statehouse Wednesday…
-
President Obama will be campaigning in Cleveland later today. But last night, he was in Columbus where he spoke to Democrats attending the annual state…
-
The likely Democratic presidential nominee, former Secretary of State, New York Senator and first lady was in Columbus today, talking about business and…
-
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie introduced Republican frontrunner Donald Trump at a rally in Columbus Tuesday. Here's what Christie told the crowd that…
-
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump emphasized the need for trade laws to be tougher at his rally in Columbus. That is the kind of message that…