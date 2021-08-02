-
Former Ohio Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Rich Cordray will be running as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in…
-
Tomorrow’s primary results will determine the people who will represent the major political parties in this fall’s races for governor, Congress, the state…
-
The Democratic race for governor is taking a nastier turn. The two candidates thought to be the frontrunners are sparring over their ties to certain…
-
Several cities are considering legislation on guns if state lawmakers don’t pass gun law reforms – though a state law from a decade ago prevents them from…
-
The four major candidates in the Democratic primary for governor met for their first debate of the year last night at a high school in Toledo – and it was…
-
The issue of guns and gun violence has energized some Republicans such as Gov. John Kasich. But it’s sparked real interest among Democrats, whose views on…
-
The slate is now set for voters to decide who they want as the next governor of Ohio. The filing deadline came down to the wire for some candidates. And…
-
The governor's race is shaping up to be expensive, according to the campaign finance filings for the last six months of last year. And the money leaders…
-
Former Congressman, Cleveland Mayor and Fox News talk show regular Dennis Kucinich is the latest to throw his hat into the ring for governor. Kucinich…
-
Former Cleveland mayor, state lawmaker and congressman Dennis Kucinich has taken the first steps toward joining the already-crowded field running for the…