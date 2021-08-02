-
Several Ohio cities, colleges and universities are joining a nationwide alliance to create a show of force to the country that they’re dedicated to…
Ohio has a big coal industry, but also has a lot of land for wind energy development. And state officials seems to be floating in the middle as far as…
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that rolls back state requirements on electric utilities and clean energy. Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of…
Advocates for clean energy usually lean on the environmental benefits. But one group says their effort is more personal.For Michele Timmons, her fight for…