After a bill that would allow college athletes in Ohio to profit from their name, image or likeness became ensnared in Statehouse politics last week,…
Mike DeWine says Ohioans won’t have to wait long to see some of what he’s going to do as governor. DeWine has talked up children’s initiatives and the…
Gov. John Kasich has included a new category into state protections against discrimination in an executive order he signed Wednesday. But those…
Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will emphasize the use of technology to assist disabled Ohioans when the state evaluates their needs.…
Saying he’s frustrated with federal inaction on immigration, Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that he says will assist legal immigrants in…
Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order opening up any public road around the state for testing for driverless vehicles. The governor’s order…
Ohio’s top elected Democrat has been critical of the policies and executive orders coming from President Donald Trump. One of Trump’s Republican opponents…
Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7…