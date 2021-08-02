-
States around the country are preparing for the big census count that happens just once a decade. In Ohio, Census leaders discuss their plans to reach out…
The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development came to Columbus to announce new money to combat homelessness across the country – the day after a new…
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is proposing a bill that would track nationwide data on evictions and pump more money into an emergency assistance fund…
Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history. Amy Acton has decades of experience…
Ohio is outpacing most of the country in its work to bringing down the number of people who are homeless in the state. But those working with homeless…