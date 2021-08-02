-
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is disappointed with the legislation he’s seeing pushed through the Ohio General Assembly, such as efforts going into the…
-
A lot more is coming out about what the FBI was looking for earlier this spring related to an investigation into former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s…
-
A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack…
-
Some major proposed changes are coming to a bill that passed the House overwhelmingly earlier this month cracking down on the payday lending industry in…
-
The Ohio House has passed controversial payday loan legislation meant to close loopholes those lenders use to charge high interest rates - as a reported…
-
A crackdown on payday lenders that lawmakers haven’t passed is a step closer to going before voters next year.The Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection…
-
A bill to crack down on payday lending passed an Ohio House committee without any changes – a week after the House Speaker resigned and a vote on it was…
-
Though Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger announced on Tuesday that he would leave May 1, his resignation is now effective immediately. But Rosenberger…
-
The Speaker of the Ohio House has resigned, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned the FBI was asking questions about him. Speaker Cliff…
-
Lawmakers are returning to Columbus after spring break amid mounting questions about the House Speaker and an FBI inquiry into activities he may be…