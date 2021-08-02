wind setbacks

-
Advocates for renewable and alternative energy sources are calling on Ohio lawmakers to create consistency when it comes to the state's green energy…
-
Researchers are saying a new poll shows increasing support for the development of renewable energy among conservative Ohioans. The poll doesn’t just focus…
-
A group that advocates for the rights of landowners is fighting back against a bill that would allow for more wind turbines to pop up. The bill addresses…
-
County leaders are protesting the state’s strict boundary lines for wind turbines – saying the new law is forcing them to miss out on billions of dollars…
-
Lawmakers are lining up their priorities for policymaking once they return from their spring break. And the top leader in the Senate says he has a…
-
An issue that some believe will reignite the wind energy industry is getting a new wave of support. A previous version of the bill stalled after the…
-
The wind energy industry says Ohio has essentially placed a moratorium on new wind farm projects because of the rules for where turbines can be placed.…
-
The wind energy industry says it can’t create new projects in Ohio, claiming they’re essentially handcuffed by stiff regulations over where turbines can…
-
Groups are fighting to loosen the restrictions on where wind turbines can go and they’re adding a heavy-hitter to their roster. Amazon is bringing about…