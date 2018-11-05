Candidates In Close Race For Governor Spending Final Day Of Campaign Pushing For Votes

The major party candidates for governor are spending this last full day of campaigning pushing for votes in what is coming down to be a close race. Democrat Richard Cordray is uniting with another candidate who’s likely to do well in this midterm election, while Mike DeWine has been going to both ends of the Republican spectrum in Ohio.

Friday night brought the first sight of Gov. John Kasich and DeWine together. The twice-elected Kasich, who won Ohio’s presidential primary in 2016 has been unpopular among some Republicans for his criticism of President Trump. DeWine will be at Trump’s rally in Cleveland this afternoon.

Tonight, Cordray will rally in Columbus with incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Polls show Brown holds a double digit lead against Congressman Jim Renacci. And in the last six elections where governor and US Senator were on the ballot, the same party won both of those offices.