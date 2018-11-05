Candidates In Close Race For Governor Spending Final Day Of Campaign Pushing For Votes


  • Gov. John Kasich (right) shakes hands with Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine as DeWine's wife Fran looks on.
    Karen Kasler

The major party candidates for governor are spending this last full day of campaigning pushing for votes in what is coming down to be a close race. Democrat Richard Cordray is uniting with another candidate who’s likely to do well in this midterm election, while Mike DeWine has been going to both ends of the Republican spectrum in Ohio.

Friday night brought the first sight of Gov. John Kasich and DeWine together. The twice-elected Kasich, who won Ohio’s presidential primary in 2016 has been unpopular among some Republicans for his criticism of President Trump. DeWine will be at Trump’s rally in Cleveland this afternoon.

Tonight, Cordray will rally in Columbus with incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Polls show Brown holds a double digit lead against Congressman Jim Renacci. And in the last six elections where governor and US Senator were on the ballot, the same party won both of those offices.

Related Content

Experts Try To Predict If Early Turnout Shows Whether A Red Tide Or A Blue Wave Is Building In Ohio

By Nov 2, 2018
Karen Kasler

More Ohioans have requested early absentee ballots for this midterm election than the last one in 2014. But Ohio is behind other states that are seeing record early turnout levels. And there’s a lot of speculation about whether that shows a “red tide” is building again in Ohio, or whether the state will be part of the nationally-predicted “blue wave”. 

Sherrod Brown vs. Jim Renacci: U.S. Senate Race Issues Guide

By Andy Chow and Jo Ingles Nov 1, 2018
Dan Konik

In Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has a double-digit lead in most polls over his Republican opponent, Congressman Jim Renacci (R-Wadsworth). Brown is vying for his third term in office in a campaign that has been bitter and personal at times. And Renacci is still working to convince voters to consider his campaign. Both candidates were asked for their views on some of the most pressing issues facing the nation and Ohio.

Jobs, Taxes And The Economy: Where The Major Party Candidates For Governor Stand

By Oct 30, 2018
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark Ohio’s economy, which has come back from the Great Recession but has been lagging the nation in job and wage growth. In a continuing series the Statehouse News Bureau breaks down how the two major party candidates for governor stack up when it comes to key issues.

Major Party Candidates Have Slight Differences In Views On Environmental Issues

By Oct 29, 2018
Karen Kasler

The candidates for governor haven’t talked much about environmental issues such as fracking and the state’s renewable energy standards for utilities. But it appears their stances on those issues are somewhat similar.

Final Fundraising Totals Show Cordray Outraised DeWine This Period, But DeWine Has More Cash Overall

By Oct 25, 2018
Daniel Konik

The totals are in on how much the candidates for governor and other statewide offices raised in the final reports before next month’s election. And one set of numbers is record-breaking.