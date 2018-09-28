Report Shows Number Of Abortions Increased Slightly In Ohio Last Year

At least 18 abortion restrictions have been put into place in Ohio since Gov. John Kasich took office in 2011. There are fewer abortion clinics now versus then. Yet the new abortion report compiled by the state shows the number of abortions actually increased last year.

The Ohio Health Department’s 2017 Abortion report says the number of Ohio women getting abortions increased by one percent over the previous year. Ohio Right to Life’s Jamison Weaver.

“It’s a tragedy to see the abortion numbers go up in Ohio," Weaver says.

NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Kellie Copeland says it’s a small increase due to improved abortion procedures.

“Better access to medication abortion probably explains most of the increase," Copeland explains.

The report shows 58% of abortions in Ohio last year were surgical. The rest were medication induced. Compare that to 2001 when 87% of terminations were a result of surgical abortions.