Abortion Clinics Blame State Inaction In Suit Over New Law

By 5 hours ago
  • Abortion advocates unfurl banner as Ohio House passes abortion restrictions
    Abortion advocates unfurl banner as Ohio House passes abortion restrictions
    Jo Ingles

Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation from aborted fetal remains. 

The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director, Freda Levenson, says the new law is supposed to go into effect April 6, but abortion clinics don’t have rules and paperwork they need from the Ohio Department of Health yet.

“Everything is really dependent on ODH issuing this guidance that they, so far, refuse to issue," Levenson says.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to put the law on hold. Allie Frazier with Ohio Right to Life sees the lawsuit as obstacle to achieving the law’s goal. 

“The goal is to reinforce that basic human dignity and hold the abortion industry accountable," Frazier says.

The law says the state is not charged with issuing rules until July 5, but abortion providers say they cannot comply with rules that haven’t yet been issued. 

Tags: 
fetal remains
ACLU of Ohio
Freda Levenson
Ohio Right to Life
Allie Frazier

Related Content

Ohio House Passes Bill Dealing With Disposition Of Fetal Remains

By Dec 3, 2020
Legal abortion advocates rally at Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.

Fetal Remains Bill Sponsor Confident After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By May 28, 2019
Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township)
Facebook

The sponsor of a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated is pleased about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar law from Indiana.

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Some Fetal Remains

By Mar 27, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires remains of some abortions be buried or cremated. 

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetuses

By Jan 17, 2018
Ohio Senate
Ohiochannel.org

The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the way fetal remains can be handled. 

Bill To Specify Handling Of Fetal Remains Passes Ohio Senate Committee

By Jan 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

A bill that would specify the handling of fetal remains that are a result of abortions has made it over another hurdle. The bill passed a Senate committee on a party-line vote.