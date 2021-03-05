Another Campaign Finance Complaint Filed Against Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

Ohio’s elections chief has filed a complaint with the state Elections Commission accusing former House Speaker Larry Householder of campaign violations.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s complaint alleges his fellow Republican, Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford), received $32,000 in excess or improper campaign donations. That includes $1,000 from Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist for FirstEnergy Solutions who has pleaded guilty in a $61-million-dollar bribery case connected to Ohio’s nuclear bailout law. Householder has pleaded not guilty to charges in that alleged bribery scheme. Four other unnamed donors were also part of this complaint for exceeding campaign finance limits.

This isn't the first time LaRose has filed an elections complaint against Householder. Last summer, LaRose filed 162 campaign-finance charges against Householder, Cespedes, lobbyist Neil Clark and former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges - who are all also charged in that case.

Earlier this week, Householder made news for sponsoring legislation that he says would hold Gov. Mike DeWine accountable for health orders that are part of his effort to fight coronavirus.

